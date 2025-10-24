Yoane Wissa teased his Newcastle United injury return after almost two months out with a knee injury.

Yoane Wissa is closing in on his Newcastle United debut almost two months after joining the club from Brentford for £55million on transfer deadline day.

The 29-year-old forward suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury while on international duty with DR Congo just days after joining Newcastle.

The injury has delayed Wissa’s debut for Newcastle, but it is hoped he will be in action before the November international break. Wissa hasn’t featured at club level since May, having missed all of Brentford’s pre-season matches and opening games of the new season.

William Osula provides Newcastle United injury update

William Osula was nicknamed ‘Agent Osula’ over the summer for teasing Anthony Elanga’s transfer from Nottingham Forest due to his friendship with the Swedish winger.

But now the transfer window is over, Osula is now providing injury updates having teased Wissa’s return with a training ground video earlier this week.

The Newcastle forward filmed Wissa in the cafeteria at the Newcastle United Training Centre and posted it on his Snapchat account. The post was well received by Newcastle supporters and saw Osula follow it up with a fresh behind-the-scenes update on Friday.

This time, Osula filmed Wissa on a treatment as he told the former Brentford forward: “They [the fans] want you bro.”

Wissa replied: “Why do you want me?”

Osula added: “The fans, they want you.”

That prompted an injury return tease from Wissa, who said: “Soon, soon, soon.”

Official Yoane Wissa injury update

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe suggested Wissa would be back ‘eight weeks’ from his initial injury date in early September.

“It'll be more eight weeks than six, so maybe a slight delay, no reoccurrence, no problem, just maybe slightly longer,” Howe explained earlier this month.

Speaking ahead of the Fulham match at St James’ Park, Howe added: “He's on track. He's doing well. So now I think we can push him a little bit harder.

“Still the same [early November]. I'm losing track of weeks. It's not changed.”

Following the Fulham match, Newcastle face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before opening November with a trip to West Ham United a week on Sunday.

Athletic Club follow in the Champions League on November 5 before a trip to Wissa’s former club Brentford before the international break.

It remains to the be seen whether Wissa will be called-up to his national team should he return to fitness before the break.

DR Congo then face a crucial World Cup play-off match against Cameroon next month. The winners of that match will then face either Nigeria or Gabon for a place at next summer’s 2026 World Cup in North America.

DR Congo are also in African Cup of Nations action between December and January, which could limit Wissa’s impact at club level until early 2026.

The blow of Wissa’s absence has been lessened by the form of forward Nick Woltemade, who has scored five goals for The Magpies since his £65million club record arrival from VfB Stuttgart in August.