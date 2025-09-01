Yoane Wissa is set to complete a deadline day transfer from Brentford to Newcastle United.

Newcastle have agreed a deal worth up to £55million to take their summer transfer spending to around £250million.

Wissa will be The Magpies’ sixth summer addition after Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey and Nick Woltemade.

Newcastle’s significant spending has been offset by the imminent Premier League record transfer of Alexander Isak to Liverpool for £130million.

NUFC agree Wissa deal

With that deal agreed, Newcastle needed a striker and quickly moved to sign Wissa for a significant fee. Although it was previously suggested that The Magpies wouldn’t do business around that fee for a player who turns 29 next week, the need for a striker and an injection of funds through the Isak sale saw them bite the bullet on Wissa.

Wissa’s situation has drawn comparisons with Isak’s this summer, with both players not playing for their respective clubs at the start of the season amid the transfer speculation. Both players also released a statement confirming their desire to leave.

Although Isak’s statement was met with a firm response from Newcastle suggesting the player would not leave the club, a transfer has ultimately transpired. Wissa’s strong statement, unlike Isak’s, was very specific in its allegations of broken promises and agreements that a sale could happen.

But rather than officially respond to Wissa’s statement with a statement of their own, Brentford have accepted a fresh bid from Newcastle. It marks a major U-turn from The Bees, who insisted over the weekend that the forward was not for sale.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Yoane Wissa transfer

Wissa had also been targeted by Tottenham Hotspur over the summer with former Brentford head coach Thomas Frank keen on a reunion with the DR Congo international.

But Wissa made his intention to join Newcastle clear and had provisionally agreed personal terms with the club, meaning a transfer was subject to a fee being agreed and a medical.

Now the forward is set to arrive on Tyneside to complete his medical and finalise the £55million move.

Reporting the deal, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎! Newcastle agree deal to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford, all 𝒅𝒐𝒏𝒆 ⚫️⚪️💣Agreement done at £55m as Newcastle bring in also Wissa after Woltemade to replace Alexander Isak

“✨Wissa wanted the move as he asked Brentford to go, insisting for weeks… and now ready for UCL football.𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐊𝐄𝐑 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐄𝐃𝐃𝐈𝐄 𝐇𝐎𝐖𝐄 🏹”