Newcastle United are pushing to sign Yoane Wissa ‘as soon as possible’ with the Premier League season set to start this weekend.

Newcastle travel to Aston Villa on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) for their Premier League opener without an established striker available.

Alexander Isak has removed himself from the squad in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

The Magpies are looking to sign at least one striker before then as they look to strike a deal with Brentford for Wissa. The DR Congo international won’t arrive in time for the Villa match but it is hoped he will be in the building in time for Newcastle’s opening home match of the season against Liverpool on August 25.

Fabrizio Romano provides Yoane Wissa update

Brentford’s deal to sign Dango Ouattara from AFC Bournemouth is set to have a knock-on impact on Wissa’s future at the Gtech Community Stadium. The attacking arrival will open the door for Wissa to leave the club and join Newcastle, with personal terms not understood to be an issue.

A transfer fee around £35million has been mooted for the 28-year-old who scored 19 Premier League goals last season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Newcastle now planning to advance with Yoane Wissa deal as soon as possible after Brentford agreed Ouattara deal. Ouattara to sign at Brentford in next 24h, Wissa not even with the squad this weekend as he only wants to leave. Clear priority to #NUFC.”

Yoane Wissa banished from Brentford squad

Similar to Isak, Wissa also won’t be involved in the Premier League matchday one due to the speculation surrounding his future.

Wissa has been training away from the Brentford first-team and is understood to want to join Newcastle.

Speaking ahead of Brentford’s opening match against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (2pm kick-off), head coach Keith Andrews said: "I have made a decision he is not [available to play].

"It has been a very disrupted pre-season - I think you're aware of that interest in Yoane."

"[I'm] very clear on the situation. As a head coach, I want Yoane in the building, to be a part of the first-team and the squad. I see that moving forwards but I am very understanding of his situation.

"I have a very good relationship with him, and that will persist, but we have to focus on the players who are ready to play and perform on Sunday and I don't think Yoane's in that space.

"For Yoane on Sunday, he won't be involved."

There was a similar message from Eddie Howe regarding Alexander Isak.

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

On Isak’s availability for Newcastle at Aston Villa, Howe said: “I've said many times I want him to train and play and I've had those conversations with him but the details of these conversations need to remain private.

“There's been no change to the situation. All my focus has been on training, on Aston Villa, on the transfer front in terms of trying to get players in, and that's all consuming.

“Alex's situation has been unchanged for a while and that will continue to be the case.

“Me and Alex have enjoyed a great relationship and I don't think he'd have done as well as he's done without that, and without his teammates and the supporters and the backing of the whole football club.

This is a different moment for him and us and we're working through that together.”