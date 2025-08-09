Newcastle United transfer news: Yoane Wissa remains a top transfer target for Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle United remain interested in a move for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa this summer and could accelerate talks before their Premier League opener against Aston Villa next weekend. Wissa has been a target for the Magpies throughout the summer - although Brentford remain insistent that he is not for sale.

However, that stance could soften if the Bees are able to source a replacement for the DR Congo international and reports this week have suggested that Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara could be the man they turn to. The Cherries striker is reportedly interested in moving to Gtech Community Stadium in a move that could give Newcastle United the green light to further pursue a deal for Wissa.

Brentford's pre-season preparations have now concluded with Keith Andrews’ side ending their summer with a 2-2 draw against Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday night. Wissa, who had returned to training with the Bees earlier this week, was not included in Andrews’ matchday squad for that game.

Goals from Fabio Carvalho and Mikkel Damsgaard were bookended by two strikes from the visitors as the Bees shared four goals with their Bundesliga counterparts in west London. A move to St James’ Park for Wissa would give him the opportunity to play Champions League football for the first time in his career and is one he is keen to pursue this summer.

Sky Sports reported on Friday that Newcastle United were ‘ready to finalise’ a deal for the 28-year-old. A fee of around £35m is being discussed for the striker.

Keith Andrews’ Yoane Wissa comments

Speaking about the striker last week, Brentford’s new head coach admitted that all the attention and speculation surrounding the player’s future had impacted the club during their pre-season preparations. Andrews told Sky Sports : “The situation is he’s training at the training ground but I think it’s probably public knowledge at this stage that he left that training camp in Lisbon. It was probably the right decision for all parties in that we had to support him in what is a difficult time for him.

“We need to remember that it’s not just about the footballer, it’s about the human being and the person first. Again, public knowledge that there is some interest in Wissa so we have to respect that, respect him.

“I’ve got a really good relationship with Yoane from last season and that is still the case now but obviously, it’s not ideal. [There is] constant communication with Yoane around the situation.

“I think he’s OK to a point. I’ve been in that position myself as a player, not to this level, but it can be stressful for an individual and I think that’s where it goes back to what our club is about, how it's run from the top.

“We always treat people with respect and again, when you look at the business we’ve done this season with the outgoings, it’s been done early. This is probably not wanted. It’s not an ideal scenario but what transfer window is.”