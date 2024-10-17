Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United as Eddie Howe's men prepare to host Brighton

Newcastle United youngster Rory Finneran is rapidly emerging as one to watch from the academy after being lauded by The Guardian as one of the best young talents in the Premier League. Finneran has been included in the outlet’s annual ‘ next generation list ’, which is designed to earmark the best youngsters at each top-flight club born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008, an age band known as first-year scholars .

The 16-year-old, who was signed from Blackburn Rovers, has represented Republic of Ireland Under-17s on 10 occasions and currently captains the side. Guardian reporter Louise Taylor understands that a queue of clubs were interested in the player’s services but understands that the Magpies won the race.

Taylor describes the midfielder as having an ‘accomplished left foot – although he is also pretty good with his right.’ Finneran only turned 16 in February but has already made one first team appearance at senior level. This came at Blackburn Rovers in January 2024 when he appeared as a late substitute for Sammie Szmodics during a victory over Cambridge United in the FA Cup.

The youngster also made the bench against Newcastle but did not appear in the game his old club were defeated on penalties. Finneran posted on Instagram: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all the coaches, staff and my team-mates at Blackburn over the last 8 years at the club for supporting me and helping me develop.

“It has been an amazing journey, from signing at Under-8’s to making my first team debut, I have enjoyed every moment and wish the best for everyone at the club. I felt it was the time for a new challenge and I am very excited for the next step in my career.”

He joins an academy packed with talent such as Mason Miley, Alfie Harrison, Trevan Sanusi and Anthony Munda, who recently trained with the senior team ahead of the Brighton clash.

Former £19m Newcastle star takes on huge role

Former Newcastle United playmaker Yohan Cabaye has been named as the new sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain’s youth academy. The 48-time France international, who scored 17 times in 79 appearances under Alan Pardew, is viewed as one of Newcastle’s most gifted midfielders of the Premier League era and in many people’s eyes one of the best performers of the Mike Ashley regime.

He joined Newcastle in 2011 for a bargain fee of £3.5m and formed a key part of the team that stunned experts to finish fifth. He remained on Tyneside for a further 18 months, helping the club reach a Europa League quarter-final in the process, before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a £19m deal. Cabaye lifted three major trophies in the French capital before returning to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, where he stayed for three years.

He retired from football in 2020 and initially joined Paris Saint-Germain as a sporting co-ordinator. In his new role Cabaye will be responsible for supporting young talents within the academy and maintaining close relationships with their family members. In recent seasons, Paris Saint-Germain’s philosophy has been increasingly centred around the development of young French talent and one their current objective as described by the website is to develop the exceptional talents of tomorrow.

In a statement after joining, he told the club website: "I am honoured by this appointment and would like to thank the Club for its confidence. Along with the management team, I am determined to work to ensure that Paris Saint-Germain remains a world benchmark in terms of youth development.

“Our aim is not just performance, but also the transmission of fundamental values and the development of young talent. From the moment they arrive, the youngsters understand that our Club is unique, with a rich history and a thirst for excellence.

“At the Youth and Pre-youth Academy, we teach them respect, to set an example and to surpass themselves, because that's where the future of the Club is built."