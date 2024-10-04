Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sean Dyche has detailed what Everton need to do to secure three points against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Toffees come into the game on the back of securing their first Premier League win of the season against Crystal Palace last weekend. Two strikes from Dwight McNeil were enough to secure a 2-1 win for Everton against the Eagles, whilst the Magpies had to settle for a point in their clash with reigning champions Manchester City.

Everton took four points from their two league meetings with Newcastle United last season, including a 3-0 win in this fixture last season. Dyche’s side secured a late point at Goodison Park courtesy of a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty back in April and the 53-year-old believes his side can take inspiration from those results when they welcome the Magpies on Saturday evening.

“They’re a good outfit we know that,” Dyche said about Saturday’s opponents. “They’ve invested well, their coached well by Eddie, they do a good job there. He’s someone I definitely respect in the game, they’ve got some good individuals.

“We did do well in both games I thought for different reasons. Away ended up as sort of a basketball match at times but we came out with a point there and at home I thought we delivered a very good performance.

“They can operate in different ways. They can play but they often get the ball forward quickly so you’ve got to be alive to that because they’ve got pace on the counter.

“They’re a good outfit, they’ve been put together well, but as you say our record against them was good last season and there’s certainly no reason why we can’t replicate that record, but we have to play well. We’ve got to play well from start to finish. I thought we pieced it better in the second half against Palace last week but you have to do that for the full game.”

Newcastle United will likely be without Alexander Isak for their trip to Merseyside after the striker was omitted from Sweden’s international squad. Isak suffered a broken toe against Wolves last month and despite playing with injections against Fulham, has missed their last two matches because of the issue.