The 23-year-old represented Newcastle United’s academy as a youngster before being released and joining Middlesbrough.

After progressing through the ranks on Teesside, Tavernier broke into Middlesbrough’s first-team and went on to make 155 appearances for the club, scoring 18 times. Having made a name for himself in the Championship, the winger joined newly-promoted Premier League side Bournemouth for £12million over the summer.

Born in Leeds, Tavernier grew up in Newcastle and remained in the city during his time at Boro. And he has been impressed with what he’s seen from Eddie Howe’s side so far this season ahead of Saturday’s match (3pm kick-off).

Marcus Tavernier of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth at City Ground on September 03, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They've been great, as you can see,” Tavernier told AFCB TV. “You saw in the Man City game how well they played and that they're going well about their business at the moment.

“I grew up in Newcastle, I lived there when I was at Middlesbrough, so I know a lot about the town and the club and all the things to do with it.”

When asked if he has been urged to ‘put one over’ Newcastle given his North East connections, Tavernier responded: “Yeah definitely, but most my friends are Newcastle fans so it's a bit of both at the moment. They want me to win but obviously they want their team to win.”

Saturday will also see Howe come up against his former club as a manager for the first time in the Premier League.

The Newcastle head coach led Bournemouth from League Two to the top flight in just five years over two spells at the club.

Even though it has been two-years since Howe left Bournemouth, his presence at the club is still felt to this day.

“If you look around the pictures here you know he's had a big part here, he's had a lot of promotions and left a big imprint on this club,” Tavernier added.

Going into Saturday’s game, Newcastle and Bournemouth sit level on seven points after six matches. The Magpies’ significantly better goal difference sees them sitting 11th whilst Bournemouth are 13th.