Both Newcastle United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Moukoko with the Evening Standard reporting that Newcastle have ‘submitted a verbal offer’ for the teenage starlet. Here, we take a look at everything Newcastle fans need to know about Youssoufa Moukoko:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Youssoufa Moukoko?

Newcastle United target Youssoufa Mokouko featured for Germany at the Qatar World Cup (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Moukoko currently plays for Borussia Dortmund and has six goals and four assists in the Bundesliga this season. The 18-year-old has spent the last six-and-a-half seasons at Dortmund since moving from St Pauli’s youth setup in 2016.

Moukoko burst onto the scene at Dortmund, scoring 83 times in two seasons for the Under-17 side before he had turned 15, before netting 34 times in just 20 appearances for the Under-19’s, all before the age of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

League rules meant that Moukoko had to wait until he had turned 16 to feature for Dortmund’s senior team- eventually making his first-team debut aged 16 and one day when he replaced Erling Haaland as an 85th minute substitute during their win against Hertha Berlin in November 2020. In November 2022, the youngest player to feature in Germany’s top-flight then became the youngest player to score ten Bundesliga goals when he netted a brace in Dortmund’s win over Vfl Bochum.

What type of player is Moukoko?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erling Haaland has spoken very highly about his former teammate Youssoufa Moukoko (Photo by Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images)

Born in Cameroon, Moukoko has been compared to Samuel Eto’o with similarities in their physical stature as well as their playing style. Moukoko isn’t just a poacher, although the majority of his goals do come inside the area, and is perfectly adept at running the channels and creating space for his teammates around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the latest regarding Newcastle United and Chelsea interest?

Moukoko’s current contract at Signal Iduna Park expires at the end of the season with the striker potentially set to leave the club upon expiration of his current deal. Although Dortmund are reluctant to see the striker leave, his future could be out of their hands if he opts to run down his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Newcastle and Chelsea are currently free to agree a pre-contract deal with Moukoko and his representatives which would see the German make the move at the end of the season - with a reported £150,000 a week wage needed to seal a deal. Alternatively, either club could look to negotiate a deal with Dortmund for an immediate transfer.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the teenager. The trio will all have one eye on various financial constraints with a free transfer potentially allowing them to add a quality plate to their ranks, without impacting their finances too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erling Haaland praise

Moukoko has gained praise from across the football world, but it will be the praise of former team mate and current Manchester City star Erling Haaland that many will view as the true indication of the natural ability Moukoko has.

Advertisement Hide Ad