Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘swoop’ for Chelsea target

Newcastle United have been tipped to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko could be heading to Tyneside in the summer with the Evening Standard reporting the Magpies are interested in signing the 18-year-old. Moukoko burst onto the scene at Dortmund as a 16-year-old and became the youngest player ever to net ten goals in Germany’s top-flight.

Moukoko has six goals and four assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances so far this campaign and with his current contract at the Signal Iduna Park expiring at the end of this season, has been attracting attention from across Europe. Barcelona and Chelsea had been heavily-linked with a move for the teenager, but these recent reports suggest that St James’s Park could be his eventual destination.

The Magpies could see a free transfer for the highly promising striker as a great way to navigate Financial Fair Play restrictions and at just 18, it’s clear Moukoko has a bright future in the game. The report also suggests that Moukoko will be offered a weekly wage of around £150,000 should he make the move to the Premier League.

Premier League trio ‘eye’ Bundesliga defender

Newcastle, West Ham and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka. According to reports in Jeunes Footeux, Ndicka has admirers in England as well as France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

The Frenchman played a pivotal role in Frankfurt’s Europa League triumph last season and has been a regular in both the Bundesliga and Champions League this term. The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur ‘submit verbal offer’ for Brighton winger

According to Football Insider, Brighton have rejected a verbal offer from Tottenham Hotspur for winger Leandro Trossard. The Belgian is out of contract in the summer, however, Brighton are expected to trigger a one-year extension.

