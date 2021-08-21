Newcastle United’s VAR frustration continues as they suffer another defeat at Aston Villa

It’s now three straight 2-0 defeats in a row for The Magpies at Villa Park after a stunning strike from Danny Ings and a penalty from Anwar El Ghazi saw the hosts claim three points.

Like last week, there were signs of promise for Newcastle but a distinct lack of conviction in either penalty area proved costly.

Willock starts

Danny Ings of Aston Villa scores their side's first goal from an overhead kick during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on August 21, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Steve Bruce made three changes from the side that lost 4-2 to West Ham United on the opening weekend. The most notable change being Joe Willock coming straight into the starting line-up in place of the injured Jonjo Shelvey.

Limited pre-season minutes at Arsenal or not, the 22-year-old improves Newcastle’s midfield.

After last weekend’s second half collapse, Bruce looked to address the defensive issues by bringing skipper Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar into the fold for Ciaran Clark and Emil Krafth.

A positive line-up from the Magpies on paper, but they couldn't deliver in practice.

They were up against a Villa side still transitioning from the loss of key man Jack Grealish. Ollie Watkins, who scored in the 2-0 win over The Magpies back in January was also missing.

A fiery pre-match atmosphere at Villa Park was quickly cooled by another positive start from the Magpies. Callum Wilson almost doubled his tally for the season just five minutes into the game after turning Tyrone Mings and going clean through on goal only to bend the ball wide from 20-yards.

A minute later, Willock dragged an angled shot narrowly wide.

An end to end affair was unfolding with Villa getting bodies forward quickly on the break but failing to test Freddie Woodman in the Magpies’ goal, until…

The breakthrough

Three minutes of first half stoppage time were almost up when Danny Ings – stood on the penalty spot at least two yards from any Newcastle player – acrobatically volleyed the ball into the right side of the goal.

An emphatic finish from Villa’s new recruit but a frustratingly avoidable one from a Newcastle perspective as they trailed at the break.

Newcastle’s fortunes wouldn't improve in the second half as for the second week running they conceded a VAR awarded penalty for the second match running. Lascelles was penalised for handball and El Ghazi sent Woodman the wrong way from the spot to double the hosts’ lead.

The introduction of Sean Longstaff helped Newcastle get on top of the midfield battle but at 2-0 down they had a mountain to climb.

The Magpies thought they had an opportunity to get back into the game when Wilson was taken out by Emiliano Martinez inside the penalty area. Referee David Coote quickly pointed to the spot before VAR interfered to show the Newcastle striker was marginally offside.

Ultimately the correct decision that summed up another frustrating afternoon for Bruce’s side as the game ground to a 2-0 final score.

Verdict

Expectations were hardly high at Newcastle heading into the new season by any means. But West Ham and Aston Villa as the opening two games should have yielded more than what the side have delivered so far.

No points and six goals conceded after two games makes next weekend’s home match to Southampton an very early six-pointer indeed.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; Douglas Luiz (Tuanzebe 89), McGinn, Buendia (Philogene-Bidace 86), J.Ramsey, El Ghazi; Ings (Wesley 90+1)

Aston Villa subs: Streer, Targett, Wesley, Hourihane, Tuanzebe, Nakamba, Hause, Chukwuemeka

Aston Villa bookings: Douglas Luiz (45+1)

Newcastle United XI: Woodman; Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez (Joelinton 78), Ritchie; Hayden (S.Longstaff 46), Willock (Fraser 90), Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Newcastle United subs: Gillespie, Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Gayle

Newcastle United bookings: Wilson (41), Hayden (45), Murphy (57), Schar (84)

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 41,964

