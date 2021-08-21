'Come on you Maggies!' – Newcastle United supporters react as Joe Willock STARTS at Aston Villa
Joe Willock has been thrust straight into the Newcastle United starting line-up to face Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.
The 22-year-old midfielder arrived from Arsenal for £25 million but wasn’t signed in time to play the season opener against West Ham United last Sunday.
And despite Willock playing just a handful of minutes for The Gunners in pre-season, Magpies boss Steve Bruce has thrown him straight into the starting XI for the match at Villa Park.
He is one of three changes from the 4-2 defeat against West Ham, replacing the injured Jonjo Shelvey. Meanwhile Emil Krafth and Ciaran Clark dropped to the bench in place of Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar.
Newcastle United line-up to face Aston Villa in full: Woodman; Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie; Hayden, Willock, Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Wilson
Subs: Gillespie, Clark, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fraser, Gayle, S.Longstaff.
Read More
Here’s how supporters reacted to the news…
@AidanNUFCC: “Come on you Maggies.”
@Matthew36275711: “I wouldn’t have started him. He’ll get injured, he’s had no pre-season.”
@NealeFin: “Get in! 4-0 win incoming.”
@jordan_dilks: “Did Steve Bruce check Twitter during the week and finally sees the fans are right?”
@garyhayles85: That's one of the best line ups we've had in ages. Willock starting, good luck son. Wilson .... Not injured!? Lascelles with the armband again...actually hopeful of a Toon win here.”
@toonintoonout: “The addition of Willock makes us look instantly stronger. Imagine another couple of signings of that ilk.”
@berty2001: “Looks a decent starting line up. Might have gone with Lewis over Ritchie but think Ritchie will be keen to make amends for last week.”