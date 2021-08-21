The 22-year-old midfielder arrived from Arsenal for £25 million but wasn’t signed in time to play the season opener against West Ham United last Sunday.

And despite Willock playing just a handful of minutes for The Gunners in pre-season, Magpies boss Steve Bruce has thrown him straight into the starting XI for the match at Villa Park.

He is one of three changes from the 4-2 defeat against West Ham, replacing the injured Jonjo Shelvey. Meanwhile Emil Krafth and Ciaran Clark dropped to the bench in place of Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's Joe Willock (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United line-up to face Aston Villa in full: Woodman; Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie; Hayden, Willock, Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Gillespie, Clark, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fraser, Gayle, S.Longstaff.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the news…

@AidanNUFCC: “Come on you Maggies.”

@Matthew36275711: “I wouldn’t have started him. He’ll get injured, he’s had no pre-season.”

@NealeFin: “Get in! 4-0 win incoming.”

@jordan_dilks: “Did Steve Bruce check Twitter during the week and finally sees the fans are right?”

@garyhayles85: That's one of the best line ups we've had in ages. Willock starting, good luck son. Wilson .... Not injured!? Lascelles with the armband again...actually hopeful of a Toon win here.”

@toonintoonout: “The addition of Willock makes us look instantly stronger. Imagine another couple of signings of that ilk.”

@berty2001: “Looks a decent starting line up. Might have gone with Lewis over Ritchie but think Ritchie will be keen to make amends for last week.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.