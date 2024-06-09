Gareth Southgate has some major decisions to make ahead of England’s bid for success at the finals of Euro 2024 this summer. The Three Lions boss has named his final 26-man squad for the tournament in Germany and it would be safe to say there were some surprises - but perhaps the biggest decision lying in wait is over Southgate’s future.

After initially taking over the top job in English football on an interim basis in September 2016, the former Middlesbrough manager took the job on a permanent basis just over two months later and has led the Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final and the final of Euro 2020 during his reign.

However, there are suggestions Southgate will step down from the role at the end of the Euro 2024 Finals, no matter how well England perform during the tournament.

Attention will quickly turn towards who will be the next manager to take charge of the national team - and there are a whole range of weird and wonderful names said to be in the running. With odds provided by Paddy Power, The Gazette takes a look at the current frontrunners.