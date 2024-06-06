Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England Euro 2024 squad: Three players are understood to have been dropped from Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of Friday’s friendly against Iceland.

James Maddison has been left out of England’s 26-man Euro 2024 squad as manager Gareth Southgate plans more key decisions.

Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarrel Quansah are also set to miss out on a spot in this summer’s tournament.

Southgate named a provisional 33-man squad ahead of Euro 2024 that would be reduced to 26 upon the conclusion of the friendly matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park on Monday night and Iceland at Wembley on Friday (7:45pm kick-off).

Maddison, who came close to joining Newcastle United last summer before moving to Tottenham Hotspur instead, came on as a substitute in the 3-0 win over Bosnia but has now left the camp along with Liverpool midfielder Jones. Maddison was part of the England squad in the 2022 World Cup but didn’t get on the pitch while Jones and Quansah are still awaiting their first England caps.

Southgate still has four players left to cut from his remaining squad before Friday’s 11pm deadline. One player whose place in the final squad remains uncertain is Anthony Gordon.

The Newcastle winger enjoyed an excellent 2023-24 campaign and earned his first England caps in the process. Gordon was heavily tipped to make the final England squad for Euro 2024 however an ankle injury has cast doubt over his potential inclusion.

Gordon is still with the England squad and is hoping to be involved in Friday’s match against Iceland having taken part in training this week. But the 23-year-old hasn’t played since Newcastle’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United over three weeks ago.

The performances of Eberechi Eze and Jack Grealish in Gordon’s left-wing position during the win over Bosnia will have only made Southgate’s decision more difficult. Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier is set to fly to Germany with England after leading the team out as captain at St James’ Park on Monday.

In addition to Maddison, Jones and Quansah, fourth goalkeeper James Trafford is likely to be snubbed for the final 26-man squad. Youngster Adam Wharton may also miss out despite impressing off the bench at St James’ Park.

That would leave two more players that could still be left out of the final 26-man squad.