Northern League: Jarrow buzzing ahead of major FA Vase test

Jarrow face a big test on Saturday when they visit Ramsbottom United in the FA Vase first round.

Kennie Malia has revealed there is ‘a real buzz’ around his Jarrow squad as they look to cause a major upset in the FA Vase first round on Saturday.

After making a sluggish start to the new season, the Perth Green outfit have embarked on an unbeaten run that now stands at 11 games and that upturn in form has brought major progress in league and cup competitions. Last weekend’s 2-0 win at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion lifted Jarrow to within two points of the Northern League Division Two play-off places and they have also progressed in the Durham Challenge Cup and FA Vase during that time.

Jarrow forward Lutfur Karim (photo Kieran Gough) | Kieran Gough

It is the latter that will be the focus this weekend as Malia and his in-form squad travel to North West Counties League Premier Division promotion challengers Ramsbottom United. The Jarrow boss admitted his side are facing a big test - but stressed the tie represents the sort of challenge his players love.

He told The Gazette: “We are really looking forward to the challenge ahead and we know it’s a great away day for the fans and the club. Ramsbottom are flying in their league and are sitting near the top so we know it's going to be a very tough game - but we love challenges like this and we are on a great unbeaten run so there is a real buzz around the team.”

There was a major boost for Malia and his coaching staff as they travel with a full quota of players after a number of recent injuries were cleared up.

Meanwhile, Boldon CA are in league action as they visit Division Two rivals Chester-le-Street Town and manager Chris Spence is hoping to make the most of hard work on the training pitch as he looks for the first win of his reign.

He said: “I’m pleased to see the midweek games come to an end for a bit because that will mean we can finally get some proper time on the training pitch to work with the group and really build on what we’ve started here.”

