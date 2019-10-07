Salomon Rondon hints at Newcastle United wish
Salomon Rondon has opened up about his move to China.
The striker spent last season on loan at Newcastle United, then managed by Rafa Benitez, from West Bromwich Albion.
Rondon scored 11 Premier League goals, but the club didn’t make his his move permanent and he joined Benitez – who left in the summer when his contract expired – at Chinese club Dalian Yifang.
The 30-year-old, however, had been open to a permanent move to Newcastle.
“I would have continued in Newcastle if they had given me the opportunity,” Rondon told Todofichajes. “Now I’m very happy in China. Rafa Benítez gave me the opportunity to come and live this experience – and I didn’t dismiss it. “
Benitez was the key to Rondon’s move to China, where he has signed a lucrative three-and-a-half year contract.
“I owe it to him for all the advice he gave me,” said Venezuela interational. “He so empowered me when I was there (at Newcastle). I’ve obviously tried to always heed what he has told me.
“I know that the coach is aware of what I do, if I do it well, or if I do it wrong and try to correct myself. It contributes to things, and I have improved a lot. It has got the best out of me at Newcastle, so I’m really happy.
“I come here to do the same thing I had been doing all my career, and hopefully things go well. I came because Rafa contacted me, asked me if I’m interested in coming, and I of course say ‘yes’.”