Scott vows to improve as South Shields prepare for Guiseley FA Cup clash

South Shields face Northern Premier League club Guiseley in an FA Cup second qualifying round tie on Saturday.

Cedwyn Scott has enjoyed a fine start to life with South Shields - but the former Notts County and Carlisle United forward has insisted there is still more to come.

Since joining the Mariners during the summer, Scott has scored five goals in seven games and will head into Saturday’s FA Cup second qualifying round home tie with Guiseley looking to help his side move within 180 minutes of a potential first round appearance. After a challenging spell in his career, the talented forward is looking to move on by showing further improvement throughout his time at the 1st Cloud Arena.

South Shields forward Cedwyn Scott (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He told The Gazette: “It’s been ok so far but I want a lot more from myself and I know I can do better than I have so far this season. I’ve managed to score a few goals and help the side to a few wins but I’ve told the gaffer I am nowhere near the level I know I can perform at so I need to keep working. It’s been a tough start to be honest, I’ve not played regular football for a couple of seasons but I’m trying to make sure I recover in the right way and just keep looking to improve.”

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Much has been made of the high demands Watson continues to put on his players after what has been a successful first month of the season that led to the former Carlisle United and MK Dons assistant being named as National League North manager of the month for August. Scott is familiar with such high standards after working under Watson at Gateshead and stressed such a stance can help him improve his game over the course of the season.

“I worked under Ian at Gateshead and I know what he brings,” he explained. “He’s a top, top person and a very clued up when it comes to football and plays a similar way to the way I like to play. It’s a good fit. He’s in the managerial role rather than the assistant role he had at Gateshead but nothing has changed and he still has a good relationship with the players. He’s not too friendly, he can hammer us when it’s needed and he’s never satisfied but I like that he keeps demanding because it brings more out of me.

South Shields forwards Paul Blackett and Cedwyn Scott (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Scott’s summer arrival at the 1st Cloud Arena brought a reunion with several figures from Gateshead’s National League North winning side of the 2021/22 season. Mariners striker Paul Blackett, defender Robbie Tinkler and midfielder Dan Ward were all part of that Heed squad, with current South Shields assistant Carl Magnay taking on a role as player-coach ahead of a successful campaign.

They have already formed part of what appears to be a close-knit Mariners squad that has started the season in fine fashion - and Scott has insisted it is that togetherness that can help them achieve more throughout a long and challenging campaign.

He explained: “I got on with Blacky really well at Gateshead and there’s obviously Wardy (Dan Ward) and Tinks (Robbie Tinkler) here from that side as well. There are some great lads here in the squad and I know the gaffer and Mags wouldn’t recruit anyone that wouldn’t fit into that mould. It’s a great group and that can take us far. We know that can help us get the maximum out of every training session and every game”

Sunderland youngster Rhys Walsh joined South Shields on loan (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie, the Mariners have confirmed their loan agreement for Sunderland youngster Rhys Walsh has been extended by another month after the Northern Ireland youth international impressed during the first month of his temporary spell at the 1st Cloud Arena. Walsh has made seven appearances for the Mariners after making his debut in a 2-0 win at Leamington last month and provided his first senior assist when he set up Cedwyn Scott to score his second goal of the night in a 3-0 home victory against Radcliffe.

Walsh has been joined by fellow Black Cats youngster Oli Bainbridge at the club after he joined the Mariners on loan until January and South Shields boss Watson has stressed the importance of the relationship that has been forged with their Premier League neighbours.

He said: “Sunderland have been amazing with us to be honest. Obviously we rely on the loan system a bit and at our level you have to do that from time to time. Sunderland have been incredible, we went and watched one of their Under-21s games, we already liked Ollie and we saw both him and Rhys play in the game together and we loved what we saw from them.

“It took a little bit longer to get Ollie over the line due to certain circumstances but we are delighted to have him here with us. I can’t speak highly enough of Sunderland, we have to thank them for letting us have these players and for trusting us with them. It’s good that they trust us and our coaches with their young players because they know we like developing young players and we want to help them as much as possible. Our responsibility is to make sure we look after them and send them back to Sunderland as better players and better people and I think we will do that.”

