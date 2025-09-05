Watson wants focus as in-form South Shields prepare for Southport

National League North visitors South Shields travel to struggling Southport on Saturday.

Ian Watson has refused to pay attention to South Shields impressive start to the season and is solely focused on bringing further improvement out of his squad.

The Mariners will head into Saturday’s visit to Southport looking to stretch their unbeaten run to an eighth game and preserve their place at the top of the National League North table for another week. Watson’s impressive introduction to life as a manager continued with a 3-0 home win against Radcliffe on Tuesday night as two goals from Cedwyn Scott and an opener from former Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly made it six wins in seven games so far this season.

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

There have been some suggestions Watson and his players are already laying the foundations for what could be a successful bid for a first ever promotion into the National League - but the Mariners boss has refused to get carried away by results and just wants to focus on improvements on the training pitch.

He told The Gazette: “You know what I am like, the league position and the results, I can’t get focused on them because doing that just stale your growth and tell you that you’re doing well - but then the game will come and slap you in the face.

“We can’t allow that to happen. We just have to forget the league position, forget the results and focus on every single thing we are doing during the game. That’s every pass, every run, every movement, every tackle, and then the games will look after themselves. We suffered a little bit because our training sessions are all matchday minus one sessions and we need the Saturday, Tuesday game routine out of the way so we can get some real detail into the players because that can help us improve.”

Character

South Shields celebrate after Paul Blackett scores in their 4-0 home win against National League North rivals Chester (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Saturday’s visit to Southport will offer something of a banana skin for South Shields as their hosts currently sit at the foot of the National League North table.

The Sandgrounders have experienced a challenging start to the new season and Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Leamington means they have emerged without a point from all but one of their opening seven games of the campaign. However, Watson has warned his in-form squad against showing any complacency and insisted the Mariners players will head into the game with a strong mentality.

He said: “We have to push, we have to do more and it sounds like I’m on repeat but in football you’re never good enough. We need more and we will, we have an unbelievable group of boys with great character and they will be ready for Saturday. We will be better because we know what we have in the dressing room and the strong mentality in there."

Robbie Tinkler remains a doubt after missing the midweek win against Radcliffe and striker Paul Blackett and midfielder Dan Ward will both be assessed ahead of the game after they were forced out of the action during the victory at the 1st Cloud Arena.

