South Shields have continued to add to their squad ahead of Saturday’s visit to National League North rivals Leamington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields have secured the signing of Carlisle United forward Cedwyn Scott after agreeing an undisclosed fee with the National League club.

The move will see the former Newcastle United trialist reunited with Ian Watson at the 1st Cloud Arena after he played under the current Mariners boss during Gateshead’s National League North title winning season in 2022. However, Scott initially made a name for himself on South Tyneside with a goal-laden spell at Hebburn Town as he plundered his way to 21 goals during the first half of the 2020/21 season and that was enough to earn him a move into the EFL with Carlisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After struggling to make an impact at Brunton Park, Scott moved to Gateshead and fired 24 goals in 45 appearances as Mike Williamson’s men landed a return to non-league’s top tier. The striker and Heed team-mate Macaulay Langstaff had both departed the International Stadium by the time the following season had got underway as they both joined Notts County and they went on the secure promotion into League Two during their first season with the Magpies.

Scott wrote his name into County folklore with the winning penalty during a shoot-out in their play-off final win against Chesterfield and went on to make 19 appearances in League Two over the following two seasons before reuniting with Williamson and Watson at Carlisle. Scott was unable to prevent The Cumbrians suffering relegation into the National League last season and will know hope to put his career on an upward trajectory after South Shields brought a successful end to their prolonged attempts to lure the versatile forward to the club.

Opportunity

South Shields forward Cedwyn Scott (credit South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

Scott officially put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the 1st Cloud Arena to become a Mariner almost five years after the club had initially shown an interest in securing his services during his time at Hebburn. He has now set his sights on making an impact with the Mariners and believes he can impress if and when he is given an opportunity to shine.

He told the club website: “I like to score goals and I’ve played many different roles within that, it’s not always been as an out-and-out striker. I’ve been more involved in buildup at times, I’ve been really blessed to work under some great managers with the likes of Mike Williamson at Gateshead, Luke Williams at Notts County and Stuart Maynard at the back end of my time there. When I’ve played, I like to think I’ve performed well and when you look at minutes per goal, my goals to appearance ratio, I’d like to think it was pretty good. So if I am given an opportunity, I think I’ll do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, had them (Watson and assistant manager Carl Magnay) both at Gateshead, Carl was a player-coach, Ian was assistant. So they are both in slightly different roles than they were there but I know everything will be exactly the same. I know the standards they drive, what they are going to require from me and we’ve had many conversations at length about that.

Qualities

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Of his latest addition, Watson said: "Cedwyn is an incredible player and it’s testament to the football club that we are able to bring a player with such qualities to the club. Cedwyn is someone I’ve worked with before and I absolutely love the way he plays the game. He’s a huge signing for South Shields FC."

Scott will wear the number 19 shirt for the Mariners and could make his debut in Saturday’s visit to National League North rivals Leamington