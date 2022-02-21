South Shields manager Kevin Phillips

After both sides had their weekend games postponed, Buxton leapfrogged them both into top spot with a 1-0 win over Gainsborough Trinity.

They each have two games in hand on the Bucks, who are not in action in midweek, with third-placed Shields just two points from the top and Matlock one point off the summit.

Tuesday’s meeting between the teams has therefore been billed as a six-pointer in some quarters, with the Mariners looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at Mickleover last Tuesday and Matlock aiming to end a three-game winless run.

Shields manager Kevin Phillips has called for positivity from his team on an evening which is expected to attract a large crowd to 1st Cloud Arena.

He said “I’m trying not to get too carried away with it, and as I often say, it might be a cliché but we have to play the game and not the occasion.

“We’re expecting a real physical battle, because Matlock are a physical team and are quite direct in their style, so we need to deal with that threat.

“When we do turn over and transition, we have to play our football. We’re the home team and have to be positive, on the front foot and brave to exploit their weaknesses.

“Matlock are a solid outfit and have shown an impressive level of consistency throughout the season, but this is an opportunity for us to respond to the disappointing result at Mickleover and there would be no better occasion to get back to winning ways.”

Shields remain without midfielder Callum Ross and forward Cedric Main, but are expected to have an otherwise fully-fit squad to choose from.

A big crowd is anticipated for such an eagerly-awaited game.

Phillips added: “Our supporters have been superb throughout the season, and certainly since I came in.

“They turn up in their droves at home and away and they’re a passionate set of fans who care deeply about their club.

“They’re a massive help with the way they get behind their team and I’m sure it’s going to be a good atmosphere on Tuesday. It's important the players thrive in that.

“This is a big occasion but as I’ve already stressed, we have to be aware that this one game will not define our entire season.

“It’s not a title decider by any means and we have to keep that perspective.

“There will still be 12 matches left to play after this one, which is a significant portion of the season, and so whatever the outcome is there will still be a lot to play for and nothing will be already won or lost.”