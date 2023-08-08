The 20-year-old spent three years with Derby County and has joined the Mariners after impressing during training sessions. Clarke appeared as a substitute in the pre-season friendly against Gateshead at 1st Cloud Arena during his time as a trialist.

He is in contention to make his debut for Shields in Saturday’s National League North trip to Boston United.

Clarke said: “I’m very happy to be here. Everyone has welcomed me so well and were pushing for me to get over the line, because they were enjoying me being here and I was enjoying it too.

“I’ve been training here for two weeks and really wanted to sign, because I’ve loved my time at the club and want to show people what I can do. It’s a great club to be involved with and I was aware of South Shields even when I was at Derby.

“Other teams were interested and some people said I should stay near London, but the North East is where football is loved more than anywhere.”

South Shields manager Julio Arca said: “Courtney is another talented player who we are very pleased to have on board. He has a lot of potential and has been doing really well over the last few weeks in training sessions. He is very hungry to do well and very coachable.