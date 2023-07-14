South Shields will be up to the test in National League North - Adams

The former Sunderland and Coventry City full-back was part of the side that won last season’s Northern Premier League title and secured a long-awaited promotion into non-league’s second tier. Remarkably, just seven years after competing in Northern League Division Two, the Mariners will now take their place alongside the likes of Scunthorpe United, Boston United and Hereford in what already feels like an ultra-competitive division.

South Shields defender Blair Adams (photo Kevin Wilson)

The appointment of former Sunderland team-mates Julio Arca and Tommy Miller as the club’s new management team means there is a fresh impetus around the 1st Cloud Arena as the new campaign draws ever closer - and captain Adams revealed just what impact the duo have made on the squad they inherited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Gazette: “First and foremost, I would probably say they want us to get a lot fitter.

“The first couple of weeks were a lot more tough in terms of running and disguised running with the ball - but it’s been good and every footballer needs to enjoy working hard so they’ve come in and worked us hard. That’s all part and parcel of pre-season and it’s something we had to be ready for ahead of the new season. They want us to go out and play and Julio spent a good few years here playing the same way.

On-field preparations for a historic season got underway with a positive display in a 2-0 win at Northern Premier League East newcomers Newton Aycliffe before the Mariners fell to successive home defeats against Sunderland and Hebburn Town.

A visit to Northern League Division One club Shildon on Saturday afternoon is next on the agenda for Arca’s side as they prepare for what Adams called ‘their biggest challenge yet’ in the National League North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s without a doubt the club’s biggest step and biggest challenge yet but we are all excited by that.