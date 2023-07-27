Hunter’s current and former employers will meet in their final pre-season friendly of an exciting summer on Friday night as they put the final touches to their preparations for the new campaign.

Former Sunderland defender Jordan Hunter will face his old club after joining Gateshead (photo Emilio Kirtley/Gateshead FC)

The former Liverpool and Sunderland academy defender was a key part of the South Shields squad that secured a long-awaited promotion into the National League North last season as the Mariners claimed the Northern Premier League Premier Division title. But Hunter has taken an extra step in the non-league pyramid after agreeing to join National League side Gateshead and he has made an encouraging start to life at the International Stadium with some impressive performances against the likes of Newcastle United, Sunderland and Harrogate Town.

As he prepares to return to the 1st Cloud Arena for the first time since his departure, Hunter revealed he felt the move came ‘at the right time’ and admitted he had taken advice from a number of team-mates before agreeing to join the Heed.

He said: “I left a lot of people at Shields who I was close with on and off the pitch - but it’s a move that was the right time and the right place in my career.

“I asked a few of the lads that came here on loan, people like Blair (Adams) and Dillon (Morse) what it was like and they told me how good it was and how intense it was and that really helped made my mind up. I had a really good dressing room at Shields and there was a lot of talk about the group here when I spoke to people. I only heard good things, I’ve stepped in here and the lads have helped me settle in here.

“There’s a few things I have to get my head around but the management team want me in the office going through the tiny details. My role will be similar to the one I had at Shields so that will help.”

