South Shields boss wants big send-off against FA Trophy heroes Spennymoor Town
Elliott Dickman has challenged his South Shields players to ‘have a go’ when they face Spennymoor Town in their final home game of a long and challenging season.
A poor end to the season consisting of just two wins in their last ten league games have ensured the Mariners will end the campaign in the bottom half of the National League North table and will face short of their pre-season target of a push for the play-offs. By contrast, Monday’s visitors have a golden opportunity to force their way into the top seven during the final week of the season and will also face Aldershot Town in the FA Trophy final at Wembley next month.
Dickman described Spenny reaching the final as ‘brilliant for the North East’ - but is solely focused on his attempts to ensure his own side round off their home fixtures with a positive result on Monday.
He told The Gazette: “Any game at this level is a difficult one in this division and our form isn’t great.
“When that happens, there’s only ourselves that can rectify that and that’s what we are aiming to do. Spennymoor are having a fantastic season, they’re pushing for the play-offs and it’s brilliant for the North East as a whole that they are in the FA Trophy final.
“They’re a credit to the region and we will wish them all the best for their day at Wembley - but we want to win that game on Monday. It’s our final home game of the season, we want to be competitive, we want to have a go and put on a performance for the supporters.”
