South Shields travel to National League North rivals Leamington on Saturday afternoon.

Elliott Dickman has challenged South Shields to move on from a difficult week as they prepare to travel to Leamington on Saturday.

The Mariners are still reeling from a chastening week that brought two home defeats in the space of the three days as Kidderminster Harriers and Oxford City both claimed three points from their visits to the 1st Cloud Arena. A 5-0 loss against the promotion chasing Harriers provided a severe blow to Dickman and his players but the sense of injustice they experienced in the midweek loss against City only heightened the disappointment they felt as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to face the Brakes.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

A red card shown to defender Tom Broadbent and a questionable late penalty decision left many inside the Mariners home aggrieved - but Dickman wants his players to channel their frustration into returning to winning ways at Leamington on Saturday afternoon.

He told The Gazette: “This week has been a tough week. We didn’t get a result on Tuesday even though we played well and Saturday was a difficult one against a side that were better than us on the day. We are a bit aggrieved about Tuesday because we didn’t get what we deserved and the attitude the lads showed with ten men was terrific. It will sound daft but we felt there was only one side looking likely to win it. Yes, they had chances but we made it difficult and we could have taken something. We know there are no easy games at this level and we have to be prepared for what we will face on Saturday because Leamington will be a major test for us, as they always are.

Defender Broadbent will be available for the final time before he serves a suspension for the red card he received in the midweek defeat. Dickman has confirmed the Mariners are unlikely to appeal the red card despite footage showing the decision from the officials appeared questionable.

He said: “I don’t think we will be appealing the red card because we have had conversations about it and I spoke to the referee after the game. With what he said, despite us feeling their player went down too easily, it seems like it would be a waste of time.”

Dickman is preparing to assess the fitness of several members of his squad before making a final decision over his starting eleven for the meeting with the Brakes and admitted he may have to wrap some players up in cotton wool as injuries continue to hamper his attempts to find form over the final months of the season.

“There will be opportunities for players to get game-time and they might be players that have not played as much as they would like,” he explained. “There’s a few bumps and bruises kicking around but we will assess how they are. We will have to keep wrapping some of the lads up in cotton wool because the squad is small and under pressure but we know they will give their all for us.”

South Shields have recalled young full-back Bryan Taylor from a loan spell at Northern League Division One leaders Redcar Athletic and he will be available for Saturday’s game.