South Shields youngster urged to learn from Redcar Athletic loan stint

The South Shields youngster has joined the Northern League Division One leaders on loan.

South Shields youngster Bryan Taylor has a ‘brilliant learning and development opportunity’ ahead of him after he joined Northern League Division One title contenders Redcar Athletic on loan.

The talented left-back has made major strides over the last year after seeing his development boosted by a promising loan spell with Seaham Red Star. After appearing during the Mariners pre-season campaign and scoring his first goal for the club in a friendly win against League Two side Grimsby Town, the 19-year-old has made 12 appearances in the National League North this season and has not looked out of place in non-league’s second tier.

South Shields left-back Bryan Taylor in action during a friendly against Grimsby Town (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

However, with summer signing Coleby Shepherd now back to full fitness and enjoying a strong run of form on the left-hand side of the Mariners defence, Taylor has joined Redcar on loan and helped his new side keep a clean sheet on his debut against Guisborough Town on Saturday. That win took Carl Jarrett’s men to the top of the Northern League Division One table - and Mariners boss Elliott Dickman believes the pressure of playing part in a promotion push can only benefit the youngster’s long-term development.

He told The Gazette: “We felt for Bryan, training every day alongside the first-team was really important and he will continue training every day and get game-time at a good level of football with Redcar. He’s made big progress this season and this move can benefit his development, which is of paramount importance for us.

“That pressure of pushing for the title, managing expectations and reaching the levels needed to go and win games and win promotion will help him. It’s a great opportunity to develop that side of his game and hopefully we can benefit from his time there. There is the added pressure of dealing with a promotion push and this is now a brilliant learning and development opportunity for Bryan, who we rate very, very highly.”

Taylor will be back in action on Tuesday night when Redcar travel to Hillheads to take on Northern League Division One rivals Whitley Bay.