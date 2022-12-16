The Mariners' next fixture is on Boxing Day, when Kevin Phillips' side host Whitby Town in the league.

A South Shields statement read: “Saturday's Pitching In Northern Premier League fixture between Gainsborough Trinity and South Shields has been postponed.

"A pitch inspection was held on Friday afternoon and with the surface at Northolme frozen, the decision was made to call the game off given the overnight forecast.

South Shields’ trip to Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday has been postponed due to the weather.

"A new date for the match will be confirmed in due course."

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the North East, Hartlepool United’s League Two game with Newport County on Saturday afternoon has fallen victim to the freezing temperatures.

Ross Joyce, the Premier League referee, attended the club to inspect the pitch Friday morning.

He confirmed the surface at the Suit Direct Stadium is unplayable and was unlikely to improve by Saturday afternoon.

Hartlepool United manager Keith Curle. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

A Pools statement read: “We can today confirm that tomorrow's fixture against Newport County has been postponed due to the current weather conditions.

“Unfortunately, overnight, temperatures dropped to -5 degrees and the full ground froze over, including the water pipes.

“The club were optimistic about the pitch yesterday, as temperatures reached 3 degrees and we had a slight thaw. However, the forecasted temperature of 2 to 3 degrees today and tomorrow isn't quite enough to make the surface playable.”

The statement added: “Tickets bought for the game are valid for the rearranged fixture or, alternatively, refunds will be available from Monday.