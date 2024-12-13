South Shields manager wants more of the same in Curzon Ashton test

South Shields travel to National League North leaders Curzon Ashton on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields can’t afford to let their standards slip when they visit National League North leaders Curzon Ashton on Saturday - according to manager Elliott Dickman.

The Mariners were in fine form on Tuesday night when they put ten-man Rushall Olympic to the sword at the 1st Cloud Arena after visitors captain Nathan Cameron saw red with just ten minutes on the clock. Top goalscorer Paul Blackett was the tormentor-in-chief as the former Gateshead man scored a hat-trick, new signing Tom Allan bagged a debut brace and Martin Smith and Iestyn Hughes grabbed a goal apiece as Dickman’s side ran riot in front of their home support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Despite the overwhelming positivity caused by the win, the Mariners boss has urged his squad to produce another strong performance and enhance the ‘real buzz’ he has sensed around the club in recent weeks.

He told The Gazette: “They’re a good side with some very good players and they have a really distinctive style of play that always works very well for them. What we have to do is make sure we bring our A-game and we have shown glimpses of that over the last three or four weeks. We’ve got a real buzz and a spring in our step and it’s important we have to make sure that remains and we have to make sure we don’t get complacent and think we have cracked it. Yes, it’s good we got a win and kept a clean sheet but we have to make sure we don’t disappoint ourselves by not reaching those standards at Curzon on Saturday.”

Dickman will hope recent signing David Carson receives clearance to feature against the current frontrunners - although the Mariners boss admitted patience must be shown with his latest addition.

He explained: “He’s a quality player but it won’t be a quick fix in terms of getting him available to play so we have to be patient, make it’s done right and when the governing bodies say he is cleared to play then David will be on the pitch and he will be an important player for us.”