South Shields net eye-catching EFL signing
South Shields have completed another eye-catching signing, having snapped-up Blackpool goalkeeper Myles Boney on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old will head to Mariners Park for the duration of the 2019/20 season as he looks to gain some vital experience of senior football.
But he will face a battle for the number one shirt on South Tyneside, with Liam Connell and Ross Coombe also vying for the starting spot between the sticks.
Boney has enjoyed previous loan spells at Nantwich Town and Solihull Moors and the Mariners’ management have expressed their delight at getting the deal over the line.
South Shields joint manager Lee Picton said: "We are delighted to bring Myles into the club.
"Myles has been a full-time professional at Blackpool for the last four years and brings with him all the credentials required to provide genuine competition for the number one shirt.
"I've been massively impressed with him as a young man during the many conversations we've had over the last couple of weeks.
"He is young, hungry and determined to make an impact at the club, and I greatly look forward to seeing him, Liam and Ross push each other and improve each other over the coming months.
"We are extremely fortunate to now have three very high-quality senior goalkeepers at the club."
Boney could make his debut for the club when they face Guiseley on Saturday, July 27 in their final pre-season fixture.