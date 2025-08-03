South Shields will host Marine at the 1st Cloud Arena in their opening National League North game next weekend.

South Shields manager Ian Watson has revealed the Mariners are working ’24 hours a day, seven days a week’ to add to their attacking options ahead of the new National League North season.

The former Gateshead and Carlisle United assistant manager has already enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market with the likes of Robbie Tinkler, Dan Dodds and Caden Kelly all moving to the 1st Cloud Arena over the last two months.

South Shields celebrate after Kyle Crossley grabs their opening goal in a 2-0 home win against Chester (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

However, Watson’s plans for his first season in charge of the club were dealt a severe blow when former Newcastle United youngster Kyle Crossley suffered a serious knee injury during last week’s pre-season friendly defeat against Carlisle. The Mariners have confirmed the versatile forward has sustained a ‘multi ligament injury’ and is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Last season’s top goalscorer Paul Blackett gave Watson a welcome boost when he netted twice in Saturday’s impressive win at National League club Hartlepool United - but the Mariners boss is hoping to add to his options in the final third ahead of next weekend’s season opener against Marine.

He told The Gazette: “We are looking what feels like 24 hours a day, seven days a week to try and bring players in at the moment. We’ve had a couple of setbacks this week with injuries and that has hurt us, I won’t beat around the bush on that. It’s not something that’s new to me, I’ve had this at other clubs and we always find a way and we will find a way this time.

“We will bring players in, we will utilise the squad to be as strong as we possibly can be for the new season and we are working hard. Obviously the timing isn’t ideal in the week before the season starts but there are no excuses from us. We will work as hard as we can to be as strong as we can and I’ve got no doubt that will be ready to attack the league throughout the season.

Mentality

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

Watson also gave some insight into Crossley’s mindset as the young forward prepares to undertake the painstaking road through recovery and rehabilitation over the coming weeks and months. The Mariners boss has revealed the 20-year-old has also shown the sort of mentality that can ensure he takes positives from such a major blow to his preparations for his second season with the club.

“In this moment, it feels really tough for everyone and obviously Kyle is feeling it as much as anyone,” Watson explained.

“He has had a really good pre-season, he was building up nicely and we played him in a different position on the right-hand side where he was starting to get to grips with what we want from him. He has a will to work hard, to hurt the opposition and he has the attributes we want. It’s such a shame for him but I’ve said to him injuries are part of football and you have to look at as a real test and a test of his mental strength.

“He will come through the rehabilitation as a stronger player for the experience and at the moment it feels tough - but what I am trying to explain is that in the long run, players can reflect on injuries as a changing moment in their careers and give them a realisation of what they need to do to get to the highest level they can. He’s seeing it like that, he has a top mentality and that will only help him.”

