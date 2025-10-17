There was a financial boost for South Shields after they secured place in the FA Cup first round.

South Shields have received a major boost after their FA Cup first round tie against League Two side Shrewsbury Town was selected for live broadcast by TNT Sports.

The Mariners had already claimed wins against Guiseley and Chorley to move within 90 minutes of a place in the first round proper for the third time in six seasons - and they went on to secure their spot in Monday’s draw with a dominant performance in last weekend’s 4-0 win against Southern League Premier Division Central side Spalding United.

South Shields celebrate during their FA Cup second qualifying round win against Guiseley (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Speaking after that win, manager Ian Watson expressed his desire to see his side rewarded with a tie against EFL opposition and also remained hopeful the 1st Cloud Arena could host a televised clash for the first time since the BBC broadcast a 2-0 first round defeat against Forest Green Rovers in November 2022.

The Mariners boss Watson told The Gazette: “I think the boys deserved a big draw and you obviously wonder if you want the lowest ranked team in the competition to try and progress - but for me, I just wanted a big game for the boys, for the local community and to try and bring everyone together.

“Hopefully, we can fill the stadium out and create some special memories for everyone connected with the club. The big thing with the FA Cup and clubs at our level is that we want to play against the best teams possible but in terms of the finances, it’s huge for everyone. Obviously, we hope that we get a little TV appearance out of it because that will help with the finances.”

Watson’s wish has now been granted after the first round home tie with Shrewsbury was selected for live broadcast by TNT Sports and that now means the fixture has been moved to a midday kick-off on Sunday, November 2. The decision has landed the Mariners around £50,000 in broadcasting fees and they will be guaranteed £15,800 in prize money for the tie should they lose the tie - but that figure could swell to £47,750 should they produce a major upset at the 1st Cloud Arena.

