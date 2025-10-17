Hebburn Town sign South Shields legend Briggs ahead of Leek Town clash

Hebburn Town have completed the signing of a South Shields legend.

Hebburn Town have fought off major competition from elsewhere to secure the signing of former South Shields midfielder Robert Briggs ahead of Saturday’s home game with Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Leek Town.

The experienced midfielder brought an end to his decade-long second spell at the 1st Cloud Arena earlier this month after scoring 92 goals in 457 appearances and lifting seven trophies and securing seven trophies during a lengthy association with the Mariners.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore (L) and midfielder Robert Briggs (R) (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Briggs will now join Hebburn’s attempts to build on what has been a solid opening two months to the season and he has stressed he will look to put the targets of the team ahead of any personal plaudits or achievements as he looks to start a new chapter in his career.

He told the club website: “It’s exciting. It’s been a strange few weeks not being there (South Shields) and getting used to it) but it’s a new chapter and it’s something I’m looking forward to. I'm not really someone that sets personal aims, it’s more about helping the club achieve their aims and if any individual comes off that then even better but it’s more about what we achieve as a team and as a club.”

Another of Hebburn’s recent additions has already hinted he would like to extend his time as a Hornet after Fleetwood Town youngster Lucas Taylor reflected on his first week with the club.

The North East-born midfielder returned to the region when he agreed to a loan deal with the Hornets last week and he made his debut when he came off the bench during the final ten minutes of Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Ashton United.

Speaking after the midweek loss, the young midfielder said: “I like the setup at the club, all of the lads have been welcoming and it’s a top club really. They got in contact with the club to bring me along, I had my first training session on Thursday and enjoyed it. I think I can bring goals and threaten on the ball. I can bring some legs into the team and I want to sustain a good starting position in the team and hopefully extend the contract (loan) until the end of the season.

Attitude

Hebburn Town defender Joe Oliver and manager Daniel Moore (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Taylor has already made an impression on Hornets boss Moore during the first week of his time with the club after the latter revealed just how impressed he had been with the youngster’s attitude and his desire to experience the first loan spell of his career.

Moore said: “Lucas became available a few weeks ago, and a big thank you to Fleetwood and Jack the academy manager for sorting it. He is from the North East, and again as I’ve mentioned about these young players we look at, he’s got the attitude of wanting to be involved in men’s football. He has trained with us last week and I’m looking forward to seeing him involved with the squad”.

Moore could consider handing starts to Olly Martin and Arron Thompson in Saturday’s home clash with Leek after they came off the bench in the loss at Ashton United.

