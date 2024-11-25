South Shields are back in action on Tuesday night when they visit National League North rivals Alfreton Town.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman is prepared to continue taking a cautious approach with striker Paul Blackett as he contends with a hamstring injury.

After missing part of the season with the injury, Blackett has found his way back into the Mariners side in recent weeks and produced an eye-catching display as he scored twice in Saturday’s 5-1 home win against Farsley Celtic. However, rather than being handed a chance to complete a hat-trick, the former Gateshead and Spennymoor Town striker was replaced at half-time at the 1st Cloud Arena - and Dickman has revealed the decision was made to protect Blackett and ensure he has enough recovery time ahead of Tuesday night’s visit to Alfreton Town.

Paul Blackett celebrates after scoring for South Shields in their home game against King's Lynn Town (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He told The Gazette: “Paul is obviously a massive player for us, I think everyone knows that. You saw on Saturday, he scored his goals, he was a real handful and he’s just been struggling with a hamstring. The last thing we want is for him to be out for a sustained period so we just protected him and took him off because at four up, when he’d scored, twice, common sense tells you it’s the right thing to do. We will look after him and he will get more time to recover to go again.”

One player that won’t be in the squad for the game against the Reds is on-loan Leeds United full-back Joe Richards after his temporary spell with the Mariners came to an end over the weekend. Dickman praised the impact made by the Whites youngster during his time at the 1st Cloud Arena after the Mariners moved swiftly to replace Richards with the signing of former Manchester United and Leicester City academy defender Iestyn Hughes.

He said: “Joe is going back to Leeds and we have to say he has been great for us but Leeds have got a few things they need to sort out. We wanted to keep him but he’s their player and it’s their business to do. We wish him luck and we appreciate what’s he’s done for us.”