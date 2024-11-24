There is a new role for a former Newcastle United coach after a major decision was made by a Premier League rival on Sunday.

Former Newcastle United coach Ben Dawson has been placed in temporary charge of Leicester City after the Premier League strugglers confirmed they had parted company with manager Steve Cooper.

The Foxes are sat just two points above the Premier League relegation zone after they have won just two of their opening 12 games of the season. A home defeat against Chelsea on Saturday extended their run without a win to a fourth game and will now go down as Cooper’s final game in charge at the King Power Stadium. Ironically, Cooper succeeded the man in the away dugout on Saturday after he replaced Enzo Maresca during the summer when the Italian was tempted away by an offer from Chelsea just weeks after leading Leicester back into the top flight.

One of Cooper’s first actions when he took charge was to persuade former Magpies academy coach Dawson to take up a position as his first-team coach at the King Power Stadium - and Dawson will now oversee matters as the Foxes hierarchy seek to appoint a new manager. The Geordie coach spent the majority of his time at St James Park working with the Magpies youngsters but also became a trusted part of Rafa Benitez’s coaching staff during his time in charge. Dawson actually stepped into an interim manager role following the Spaniard’s departure in 2019 and oversaw matters prior to Steve Bruce’s arrival. He will now perform a similar role at Leicester as the Foxes board look to appoint Cooper’s successor.

A statement released on the club website on Sunday afternoon read: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect. Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future. Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

Leicester are scheduled to face Newcastle at St James Park in the middle of December but face an away day at Brentford and home games with West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion prior to their trip to Tyneside.