Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One former Newcastle United and Leeds United midfielder remains a free agent after leaving a Saudi Arabian second division side this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 2012, Newcastle United secured qualification for the Europa League after coming 5th in the Premier League - their highest finish for eight years. However, despite the demands of European football to come, the Magpies failed to utilise the transfer market and signed just one person to strengthen Alan Pardew’s squad.

Vurnon Anita was the club’s only signing that summer as he joined from Ajax for £6.2m. Anita initially joined as a midfielder, but ended up being a utility player and was deployed in numerous positions during his time on Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His versatility was a major bonus for the Magpies and something that caught the attention of Rafa Benitez. “He is doing really well.” Benitez said of Anita during his first few months as Magpies boss. “We knew before that he’s a player you can trust.

“We played him at left-back and he’s clever and can adapt well. On the right side he’s even better because he can push forward and cross well too. I am really pleased because some players are adapting themselves well to the circumstances and the team.”

After helping them secure promotion back to the Premier League under Benitez, Anita left the club to join Championship side Leeds United on a free transfer. During his time at Newcastle United, Anita made over 150 appearances and was a dependable member of the squad when called upon.

After playing just 22 times for Leeds, Anita was released by the Elland Road outfit in 2019 and has had spells back in the Netherlands, Bulgaria and most recently in Saudi Arabia where he spent one season with Al-Orobah. However, the 35-year-old is now a free agent after being released by Al-Orobah at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Curacao international, Anita has represented the Caribbean nation on 17 occasions but has not been called up to represent them since October last year. Curacao are currently managed by former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat.

Anita, meanwhile, may have a career in the music industry if and when he hangs up his football boots. He currently releases rap music under the moniker JR (Vurnon Anita).