South Shields boss hails 'incredible' Tinkler ahead of Chorley clash

South Shields will face National League North rivals Chorley at the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday afternoon.

South Shields manager Ian Watson has praised the impact made by summer signing Robbie Tinkler - but insisted there was more to come from the former Gateshead and York City defender.

Watson worked with the 29-year-old throughout his an initial loan spell with Gateshead and two separate permanent stints at the International Stadium over the last decade. Tinkler became an integral part of the Heed side that became National League North champions in 2022 and also helped the club reach two consecutive FA Trophy finals, winning the second with a penalty shoot-out victory against Solihull Moors in May 2024.

South Shields defender Robbie Tinkler (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

There was clear delight when South Shields won the race for Tinkler’s signature when it was clear his time at Gateshead was coming to an end and the versatile defender has lived up to his billing by producing a consistently high level of performance during the first two months of the season.

After what could have been considered a man of the match performance in last weekend’s FA Cup win against Chorley, Watson described Tinkler as ‘incredible’ as his side prepare to face the Magpies once again in league action at the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday afternoon.

He told The Gazette: “We spoke about it last week, Carl and myself, I’ve known Robbie since he was very young and we had a chat about how he has taken it to another level now. The work that he is doing is incredible on the ball, his off the ball stuff is even better and he has become a real leader for us. I can’t speak highly enough of his, I can’t give enough words to justify just how well he is doing because he has been incredible for us so far this season.”

Improving

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Despite still only being 29-years-old, Tinkler has brought a vast level of experience of life in the National League and National League North to the Mariners squad as they chase a first ever promotion into the top level of the non-league game.

However, Watson has insisted there is still a lot of potential for the defender to improve his performances over the coming months and described that as ‘an exciting prospect’ for the club.

“I think in life you have to try and reach your potential every single day, whether that’s in football or in life in general. We all have a responsibility to reach that potential and he has spoken about feeling his experience now and feeling the experience as a real benefit on and off the pitch.

“He’s seen the game a thousand times now, he can see the pictures a little bit quicker than he could before and he’s not even that old. He still has a lot of improving to come and that’s a really exciting prospect for us.”

Watson could hand another start to on-loan Sunderland defender Ollie Bainbridge and could consider naming Middlesbrough youngster Luke Woolston in his starting eleven for the first time after he made his Mariners debut as a substitute in the FA Cup win against Chorley.

