South Shields unveil 2022/23 home strip with classy nod to club’s heritage

The kit, made by Nike, is predominantly claret with blue pinstripes and will be sponsored by Pulman Volkswagen whose logo appears in blue emblazoned across the front.

Hidden amongst the design are pictures of anchors with ‘SSFC’ and ‘1888’ splashed around the kit, a subtle but classy nod to the Mariners heritage.

Kevin Phillips revealed to the Gazette that he had a hand in helping design the kit, one that he is sure will be a hit with supporters:

“It’s lovely. I had a little say in it over the summer when it was being designed. I had a preview of it a little while ago and I think it sums up what South Shields is all about with the logos and the symbols on the shirt.

“And of course now with the main sponsor of Pulman, I think the shirt looks fantastic.

“The players can’t wait to pull it on because we’ve been playing in the away strip which is again a lovely kit, but there’s nothing better than putting the claret shirt on. I think it will sell very well.”

As mentioned, Volkswagen Pulman will sponsor Shields this season and Phillips believes they are a real ‘coup’ for the club and is aiming to replicate the club’s successes off-the-field when the Mariners kick-off their league campaign against Stalybridge Celtic:

South Shields men and women's teams pose in the new home kit

“They’re a massive organisation so it’s a great coup for this football club and the marketing department and from the owner for them to sponsor us.

“We’re getting things right off the pitch with new stands, sponsors, generating income, finances and now it’s about getting it right on the pitch.

“The way pre-season has gone at the moment and the way we are developing and progressing, things are looking good.”

It isn’t just the boss that’s a fan of the new shirt however with Jordan Hunter also showing his love of the new kit:

South Shields 2022/23 home shirt

“It’s nice, we only saw it this morning ourselves but I think it’s had a really positive reaction and it’s class this year to see the stuff that makes South Shields with the 1888, SSFC and the anchor on the shirt.”