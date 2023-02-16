The Mariners have a nine-point lead at the top of the Northern Premier League heading into their meeting with Matlock Town.

The teams were promotion rivals last season and this is the first time they have faced each other in 2022-23, with ninth-placed Matlock chasing a play-off place this time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shields’ task is to hold off the challenge of the teams below them as they seek to earn a place in National League North.

South Shields v Matlock Town: Team, injury and ticket news as Kevin Phillips delivers warning

That would earn Phillips a promotion in his first season in management, but he is keen to stress that the Mariners have much work to do yet.

Saturday’s game is one of 13 remaining matches for his side as the finishing line begins to loom into view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips said: “We’re delighted with the position we’re in, but we still have lots of challenges ahead if we are to achieve our aim of promotion.

“The first of those is Matlock on Saturday, and they come into this game off the back of a disappointing result at home to Guiseley on Tuesday.

“They will be desperate to bounce back and like every team in this league, they have a real threat.

“We’ve only lost once at home in the league this season and don’t intend to add to that, but we have to approach the match with caution and with the attitude that if we play the way we know we can, we have an excellent chance of winning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shields drew 1-1 at Gainsborough Trinity in midweek and have won five and drawn one of their last six matches.

After Saturday’s game, they face four consecutive away trips in what will be a further test of their promotion credentials.

Phillips added: “A good result would set us up nicely for our run of four away games, which thankfully includes a short break from midweek fixtures.

“That will help us recover from our recent exertions and allow us to do more work on the training pitch heading into the crucial final weeks of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having drawn away from home on Tuesday, it’s important to follow that up with a win on Saturday to make it seven points in a week.

“It’s very positive that we go into this run with such a strong squad to choose from and everyone fighting for places.

“Another set of difficult decisions awaits me this weekend, but as I’ve said many times, these are the headaches I want.”

Shields are expecting to have a near full-strength squad to select from, although Joao Gomes is a doubt with tonsillitis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick-off at 1st Cloud Arena is at 3pm and the turnstiles will open at 12.30pm.