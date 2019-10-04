Steve Bruce delivers shock injury update at Newcastle United
Dwight Gayle is in line for his Newcastle United comeback – after months on the sidelines.
The striker has trained all week after recovering from a calf problem and could be in the squad for Sunday’s home game against Manchester United. Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has recovered from a hamstring injury and is also available.
“We’ve got practically everybody OK apart from Matt Ritchie,” said head coach Steve Bruce. “Dwight Gayle has trained all week. Basically, everybody is fit.
“He (Gayle) has been a long time out, but he’s out on the training ground. (Florian) Lejeune is as well. Another couple of weeks and he may be available. The more options we’ve got, the better.”
Bruce added that winger Allan Saint-Maximin – who has been troubled by hamstring problems this season – is “fit to start” after being an unused substitute in last weekend’s 5-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.