Steve Bruce left 'hamstrung' by injuries to these two Newcastle United players
Steve Bruce says Newcastle United have been left “hamstrung” by the injuries which have sidelined Allan Saint-Maximin and Dwight Gayle.
Winger Saint-Maximin, signed from Nice this summer in a £16.5million deal, missed Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Norwich City with a hamstring problem. Striker Gayle, meanwhile, has a calf problem.
Asked if Saint-Maximin would be available at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, head coach Bruce said: “We hope so. He's a little bit sore. He's not really had a hamstring injury before, so we obviously have to box a little bit clever.
“The one thing we couldn't risk was if he played and tears it then he's out for weeks and months, so unfortunately, with him and Dwight Gayle, we’ve become a little bit hamstrung – pardon the pun – in that area.”
Meanwhile, striker Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim this summer, suffered a hip injury at Carrow Road.