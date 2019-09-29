Steve Bruce makes blunt admission on falling attendances
Steve Bruce has reacted to the dwindling crowds at St James’s Park.
The away end is sold out for Newcastle United’s Premier League game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon. However, the attendance for last weekend’s goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion was 43,316 as thousands of supporters again stayed away. It was the lowest league crowd since August 2011.
Many fans are staying away in protest against owner Mike Ashley. There was also a backlash on Tyneside to the appointment of Bruce as Rafa Benitez’s successor in July.
“Again it's something that I can't influence,” said head coach Bruce. “I've said it many times, I'm not everyone's cup of tea – I understand that – but I can only change it with results and hopefully they will come back.”
Newcastle yesterday dropped into the relegation zone. The club is second-bottom and a point adrift of 17th-placed Norwich City.