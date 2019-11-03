Steve Bruce names 'best player on the pitch' in Newcastle United win
Steve Bruce didn’t have to think long and hard about his man of the match at the London Stadium.
There had been impressive performances all over the pitch for Newcastle United in yesterday’s 3-2 win over West Ham United.
However, one player stood out for Bruce – and it wasn’t any of the goalscorers. It also wasn’t Allan Saint-Maximin, who had tormented the home side with his pace. Instead, Newcastle’s head coach pointed to the performance of Miguel Almiron.
“Almiron, for me, was the best player on the pitch,” Bruce told NUFC TV. “He just needs a goal to cap it all off.”
Bruce went on: “It was only Allan's fourth game. Him, Almiron and Joe (Joelinton) were terrific in their work. If they can play like that, and we get the other side right, we'll be OK. Almiron was terrific. When he scores, which he will do, we'll see an even better player.”