Miguel Almiron congratulates Federico Fernandez.

There had been impressive performances all over the pitch for Newcastle United in yesterday’s 3-2 win over West Ham United.

However, one player stood out for Bruce – and it wasn’t any of the goalscorers. It also wasn’t Allan Saint-Maximin, who had tormented the home side with his pace. Instead, Newcastle’s head coach pointed to the performance of Miguel Almiron.

“Almiron, for me, was the best player on the pitch,” Bruce told NUFC TV. “He just needs a goal to cap it all off.”