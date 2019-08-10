Steve Bruce reflects on 'horrible' decision on Jack Colback and Rolando Aarons
Steve Bruce says it was “horrible” leaving five Newcastle United players without squad numbers.
The club yesterday named its 25-man Premier League squad – and Jack Colback, Rolando Aarons, Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Jamie Sterry didn’t make the cut. Those players could yet leave on loan or permanent deals, as the transfer windows in a number of clubs remains open. Loans are also possible to League One and Two clubs.
“It’s the horrible part of the job that I have to tell them that they haven’t even got a squad number,” said Bruce. “I don’t get that, that you have to have a (25-man) squad when it causes all these problems, but there you go.”
Bruce, United’s head coach, had indicated to Colback that he was part of his plans at Newcastle this season.
Asked about Colback, Bruce said: “Unfortunately, he’s one of those who hasn’t got a squad number.”