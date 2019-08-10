Steve Bruce reveals DeAndre Yedlin 'worry' at Newcastle United
DeAndre Yedlin’s still weeks away from a return at Newcastle United.
Yedlin had a groin operation in May, but the defender – who missed the USA’s summer internationals – may not be fit for another month. And head coach Steve Bruce says Yedlin’s delayed recovery is a “worry” for him ahead of the new Premier League season.
“He had a groin operation,” said Bruce, whose side take on Arsenal at St James’s Park tomorrow. “We thought he'd be OK, but unfortunately he's not so … I can't see him for at least another three or four weeks at least. That's a worry for us."
Newcastle signed right-back Emil Krafth from Amiens this week. The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal at St James’s Park.
Bruce said: “I wanted competition for places. DeAndre Yedlin has had an operation, and hasn’t recovered, so it became that we needed cover in that area.”