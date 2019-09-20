Steve Bruce senses opportunity to 'take some negativity away'
This game was likened to a “cup final” by Steve Bruce earlier this week.
However, it’s too early for that kind of label given that there are 33 Premier League fixtures still to be played. With five matches gone, Newcastle United are in the bottom three of the Premier League – and the sooner they get out, the better.
Bruce faced the media this morning ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion. United’s head coach spoke about a “wonderful opportunity” for a team which has taken four points so far.
A result would take the club out of the relegation zone – and, in Bruce’s view, “take some more of that negativity away”.
Bruce’s pressers are no longer dominated by questions about his suitability for the job – and fan discontent about his appointment. Does that reflect a slight change in the mood on Tyneside?
“The only thing will change is if we get a few results,” said Bruce. “We saw a bit of it when we got a huge result down at Spurs. We’ve got a wonderful opportunity tomorrow to go and get our second win.
“We always knew it would be difficult with the teams at the start, but, if we get a result tomorrow, it will start to take some more of that negativity away.”
Certainly, the return of Andy Carroll, Allan Saint-Maximin and DeAndre Yedlin from injury is positive.
And a first home win as head coach would be significant for Bruce. Equally, a defeat would be significant.