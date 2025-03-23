Sunderland are facing another big summer in the transfer market no matter how successful their promotion push may be.

Sunderland are focused on their push for promotion into the Premier League as they prepare to return to Championship action with a home clash against Millwall next Saturday afternoon.

As it stands, the Black Cats are sat 11 points adrift of the automatic promotion places and it seems unlikely they will be able to force their way into the top two over the remaining eight games of the season. However, what does seem likely is that Regis Le Bris’ side will secure a play-off spot and that will mean their Premier League dreams will remain alive for an additional three weeks.

No matter what happens between now and the end of the season, Sunderland have the foundations of a solid squad that is full of young talents that have captured attention from clubs at the very top level of the game. But what comes next? How could the Stadium of Light hierarchy improve Le Bris’ squad and give the French head coach an opportunity to build on an impressive first season on Wearside? We take a look at nine EFL talents Sunderland could make a move for during the summer transfer window.

Which nine EFL stars Sunderland could target during the summer transfer window?

Shea Charles - Sheffield Wednesday (on loan from Southampton)

Shea Charles of Sheffield Wednesday is challenged by Gustavo Hamer of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Bramall Lane on November 10, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

An admittedly ambitious target and the success of any potential move would surely depend on the outcome of the Black Cats push for promotion into the Premier League. Charles has reportedly been the subject of interest from Serie A clubs after impressing during a loan stint with the Owls and will return to Southampton at the end of the season. The Northern Ireland international would fit into the dynamic of the Black Cats midfield and would be a classy addition if they were to make a move.

Ronnie Edwards - Queens Park Rangers (on loan from Southampton)

There was plenty of talk surrounding Edwards as he impressed at Peterborough United and the young defender was linked with several big-name clubs before earning his move into the Premier League with Southampton. The England Under-20 centre-back is currently on loan at QPR after joining them on loan in January and there could be another opportunity for a second loan stint away from the Saints during the summer. Whether it’s to help with another push for promotion or embarking on a Premier League adventure, he could be a valuable addition for the Black Cats.

Tom Fellows - West Bromwich Albion

Another admittedly ambitious target, the England Under-21 international has an impressive 11 assists and two goals in 38 games so far this season and has been suggested as a possible target for a number of Premier League clubs. A useful outlet on the right-hand side, Fellows would be an intriguing and possibly costly option for the Black Cats but there is no doubt he has the quality to succeed at the Stadium of Light.

Ash Phillips - Stoke City (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

The highly-rated Spurs defender is gaining invaluable experience during a season-long loan with Stoke City and has already made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Potters. It seems unlikely Spurs would authorise a permanent departure - but another loan move could be tempting for the Premier League club and no matter what division Sunderland may be in, they would benefit from the addition of a defender that has been tipped for great things in a career that is only just getting started.

Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic)

Sam Tickle was subject of a transfer offer from Preston North End. Wigan Athletic have made a swift decision. | Getty Images

A goalkeeper that has been linked with a move to Wearside in the past, Tickle has impressed in League One this season, despite Wigan struggling to find consistent form and spending the majority of the campaign sat in mid-table in the third tier. At 22, he still had plenty of time to develop as a goalkeeper and would add a younger backup to Anthony Patterson and would provide further competition to the current Black Cats number one.

Tyrhys Dolan - Blackburn Rovers

The former England Under-20 international is actually out of contract at the end of the season after penning a one-year deal last summer. Despite the uncertainty over his future at Ewood Park, Dolan has still made 39 appearances in all competitions this season and has provided four goals and five assists during that time. If no new deal is agreed, Dolan could be a shrewd free transfer addition - although Sunderland would face some competition for his signature.

Jimmy Dunne - Queens Park Rangers

Another potential free transfer addition but one that would bring Championship experience and some versatility at the back. Sunderland seem likely to strengthen their defence during the summer and after impressing for QPR this season, Dunne would provide an interesting option if they could agree a deal.

Alfie Gilchrist - Sheffield United (on loan from Chelsea)

Gilchrist has Premier League experience under his belt and is hoping to help Sheffield United back into the top flight this season. However, he will enter the final 12 months of his current Chelsea deal at the end of the campaign and could be available on a cut-price deal. He would fit into a promising group of young talents that have been captured by the Black Cats and would have time to develop during his time on Wearside.

Jamie Donley - Leyton Orient (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

The young attacking midfielder has impressed in League One and has shown just why he is so highly-rated within the Tottenham Hotspur setup. His form with the O’s was also rewarded with a maiden call-up to the senior Northern Ireland squad and he made his debut in a recent friendly against Switzerland after FIFA approved his switch of allegiance from England. What happens at the end of the campaign remains to be seen but there are signs the youngster could step up into the Championship next season.

