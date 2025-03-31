Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland will hope to add to their squad during the summer transfer window and allow Regis Le Bris to build on a positive first year in charge.

Sunderland’s planning for the summer transfer window will take a back seat as the Black Cats look to bring a successful end to their push for promotion into the Premier League.

As it stands following Saturday’s home win against Millwall, Regis Le Bris’ side are on the brink of securing a play-off place after defeats against the likes of Leeds United and Coventry City meant an automatic promotion spot is all but out of reach. However, the fact that West Browmich Albion, Bristol City, Coventry City and Watford all dropped points over the weekend means that Sunderland could secure their top six place if results go their way over the next ten days.

No matter what division the Black Cats may compete in next season, there is a clear need to add to Le Bris’ squad after the former Lorient head coach impressed during his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light. Last summer’s transfer activity saw the likes of Wilson Isidor, Chris Mepham and Simon Moore all move to Wearside and they were followed by the loan addition of Enzo Le Fee and the permanent signing of Isidor after the French forward impressed during the first half of the campaign.

But what comes next for the Black Cats and who could they look to bring in during the summer transfer window? We turned to AI to get some indication of what could lie ahead.

Who does AI predict Sunderland will sign during the summer transfer window?

Getty Images

Enzo Le Fée (Permanent deal from AS Roma) Currently on loan from Roma during the 2024/25 season, the 25-year-old French midfielder has an option (or obligation, if Sunderland secure promotion) to be signed permanently. His creativity and prior connection with manager Régis Le Bris from their time at Lorient make him a strong candidate. A fee in the €5-10 million range has been speculated, depending on negotiations and Sunderland’s league status.

Alexandre Mendy (Caen) A 31-year-old Ligue 2 striker linked with Sunderland in 2024, Mendy scored 22 goals in the 2023/24 season. His contract expires in June 2026. While slightly older than Sunderland’s typical targets, his goal-scoring record could address their need for a prolific striker, especially if they lose key forwards.

Owen Wijndal (Ajax) Dennis Cirkin is attracting interest from Premier League clubs like Chelsea. If he departs, Owen Wijndal could be an option. The 25-year-old Dutch left-back, currently at Ajax. While he’s older than Sunderland’s typical targets, his experience (over 100 Eredivisie appearances) and attacking style could complement their squad without a transfer fee. His wage demands might be a hurdle, but a short-term deal could align with their low-risk strategy seen in signings like Alan Browne.

Lewis Miller (Hearts Midfielder) An 18-year-old Scottish midfielder scouted by Sunderland, Miller aligns with their strategy of investing in emerging talents like Chris Rigg. His price could reach £2-3 million by summer, depending on his development.

What factors could play a part in Sunderland’s summer transfer window business according to AI?

Jobe celebrating his opening goal against Derby County at the Stadium of Light on October 1. | Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Departures

If star players like Jobe Bellingham (linked to Manchester United, Chelsea, and others) leave, Sunderland could reinvest funds into multiple signings. Chris Rigg, a 17-year-old prospect, is also on West Ham’s radar for £10-20 million.

Promotion Push

Success in the Championship could increase their budget and attract higher-calibre players.

Academy Strength

With talents like Rigg and Eliezer Mayenda emerging, Sunderland might prioritize fewer, strategic additions over a large haul.

