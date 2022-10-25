Here, we round-up all the latest stories from around the Championship:

Ellis Simms update

Former Fulham defender Michael Hector is training with Luton Town (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunderland’s Ellis Simms was involved in an open training session at the Stadium of Light this afternoon as he continues his recovery from a toe injury that has had him sidelined for over a month. Simms missed the clash with Burnley at the weekend but there is hope he can make a return to first-team action soon.

Speaking about Simms’ proposed return from injury, Tony Mowbray said: "We've spoken a lot with Ellis and player welfare will always be at the forefront.

“We need him back but the right thing to do is to go through with the processes. If he gets through a full week of training then he could be ready to make the bench or even a start knowing that he won't then complete 90 minutes.

"But we won't take risks - we have a long way to go this season and we need Ellis to be fit for most of it."

Ex-Chelsea defender training with Hatters

Former Fulham and Chelsea defender Michael Hector is reportedly training with Luton Town. Reports from Luton Today suggest Hector, who was released by Fulham in the summer, has been training with the Hatters over a potential move to the club.

Hector took part in Luton’s open training session today as the side were put through their paces ahead of their clash with Sunderland on Saturday.

Maatsen on Burnley move

Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen was one of the first names through the door at Turf Moor during Burnley’s summer overhaul under Vincent Kompany. Maatsen, who missed Saturday’s game with Sunderland, revealed he ‘didn’t hesitate’ to make the move from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Maatsen said: “I didn’t hesitate to wait in the transfer window, I said I wanted to go out on another loan. I wanted to prove during my spell that I’m ready for the next step next season, that’s why I chose Burnley.

“I thought the quicker I move then I can apply myself to kick on this season. It was the perfect match.”