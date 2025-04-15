Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some big decisions facing Sunderland at the end of the season.

Sunderland are now focused on their bid to secure promotion into the Premier League after securing their Championship play-off spot over the last week.

Last Tuesday’s goalless draw at Norwich City confirmed Regis Le Bris’ side will end the regular season in the top six and it seems almost certain the Black Cats will land a fourth placed finish, which will represent their highest finish in the second tier since Roy Keane’s side topped the table at the end of the 2006/07 campaign.

Although a title win is not on the agenda, the current crop of red and white heroes will still hope to secure promotion into the Premier League this season and surpass the expectations many supporters held last summer. No matter what comes to pass over the next seven weeks, there are some major decisions lying in wait for the Stadium of Light hierarchy as a number of players approach critical points in their contracts.

More immediately, the long-term future of Enzo Le Fee will depend on the outcome of the bid for promotion and it would be a surprise to see fellow loan signings Salis Abdul Samed and Jayden Danns handed extensions or permanent moves to Wearside. However, the impact Chris Mepham has made during his time at the Stadium of Light means he could well be a longer-term addition as his Cherries contract approaches its conclusion.

One decision has already been made as academy graduate Tommy Watson will officially join Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer after the two clubs agreed an initial fee believed to be worth around £10m. However, there are other players that required decisions on their current deals as their contracts approach their final 12 months at the end of the season.

When do the current contracts of Sunderland players come to an end?

Getty Images

Summer 2025: Enzo Le Fee, Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham (all loans)

Summer 2026: Simon Moore, Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien, Joe Anderson, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Jewison Bennette, Tom Watson (leaving for Brighton this summer), Jay Matete*, Nathan Bishop*

Summer 2027: Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Trai Hume, Chris Rigg, Pierre Ekwah*, Nectarios Triantis*, Nazariy Rusyn*, Abdoullah Ba*

Summer 2028: Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Jobe Bellingham, Milan Aleksic, Eliezer Mayenda, Ahmed Abdullahi, Timothee Pembele*, Adil Aouchiche*

* Currently out on loan

What has Regis Le Bris said about the future of Chris Mepham?

Chris Mepham of Sunderland | Getty Images

Speaking last month about on-loan Bournemouth defender Mepham, Le Bris said: “He has more experiences and they share these experiences with their behaviours. The way they connect with different situations, I think this maturity is very useful. But it's difficult to measure. It's too early to define what will happen next season. The group is in a really good place. We will see at the end of the season. Sometimes you would like to keep the same and if you keep the same next season it could be worse or it could be even better. We don't know, it's too early.”