Controversial ex-Sunderland duo set for shock reunion at French club

Controversial ex-Sunderland duo Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji could be set to reunite at French club Guingamp.

The pair, costing the Black Cats a combined total of £21.6million in transfer fees, were sacked by the club earlier in the season after going AWOL in the summer.

Reports from Gabonense media outlet iSport claimed on Thursday that the Ligue 1 club were set to hand Ndong a 'multi-season' contract.

And the French club confirmed on Friday morning they have reached a 'deal in principle' with the 24-year-old - where an agreement should be reached next week.

Earlier today, fresh reports from Le Telegramme understand Ndong will be joined by Djilobodji, who is expected to sign over the coming days.

Interestingly, the French newspaper also stats that Ndong, in particular, ‘perfectly fits the profile’ of the Brittany-based club.

Despite remaining on Sunderland's books before their contracts were terminated in September, the duo's only full season together followed in the Black Cats' relegation from the Premier League in 2016.

However, they seem set for a shock reunion at the French club, who appear as desperate figures with relegation a real possibility - sitting bottom of Ligue 1 with just 11 points from 18 matches.

With Ndong confirmed and Djilbodji reportedly on Guingamp's radar, executive director Charlie Methven told the Echo in October that it won't mean a boost for January transfer coffers.

Methven said: "So we had to sign off on an FFI (Future Financial Information agreement), which was our business plan and included how we would bring our finances under control.

"Two of the assumptions in that were that Papy Djilobodji and Didier Ndong would leave the club. So them leaving does not mean there is money to spend in January.

"For us to be able to bring in more players, our current wage outgoings will have to be reduced. It is as simple as that.

"The Football League will be more lenient with contracts for the younger players because they can see while wages might go up, it is good business, it is responsible.

"Taking on four players on 500 grand a year [without outgoings], would not be."