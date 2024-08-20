Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Rohl has revealed what he said to Jack Clarke after Sunderland’s win against Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has revealed his cheeky message to Sunderland’s star man Jack Clarke last weekend.

The former Tottenham and Leeds United winger started and assisted as the Black Cats defeated the Owls 4-0 at the Stadium of Light under Régis Le Bris in the Championship to maintain their 100 per cent league record after two fixtures played.

Last season, Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday team came to the Stadium of Light and steamrolled Mike Dodds’ Sunderland 2-0 to secure their place in the second tier for another season last May and consign the Black Cats to a 16th-place finish.

“We won 2-0 and today we lost 4-0,” Rohl said when asked by The Echo about how Sunderland had been different during the two games against Sheffield Wednesday.

He added: “In the last game Sunderland were in no man's land. When I saw today the performance from Clarke and performed it with the last game here, it's a huge difference. I told him this after the game, it was a great performance, we saw your quality, if you play like this always you'll go to the next level. It's not my job to tell him this but I did.

“Today, we didn't really get into the game. After 10 minutes you have a feeling as a manager, if you are making the runs, if you are sharp enough, today it was a bit off. I take responsibility and hopefully, I'll take the right things from this game and prepare my team for a strong fight against Leeds.”